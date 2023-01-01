Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,484. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $245.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

