Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VYM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,346. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

