Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. 10,021,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,430,074. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

