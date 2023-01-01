Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,650,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,786. The firm has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.