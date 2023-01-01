Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $801,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. American Electric Power makes up 0.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,292.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 803,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,138,000 after purchasing an additional 77,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

