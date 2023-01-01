TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Down 17.5% in December

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 451,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Bank of America downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TTEC to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TTEC by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TTEC by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 1.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 578,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. TTEC has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $92.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $592.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

