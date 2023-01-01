Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $32.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $391.08 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 33.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

