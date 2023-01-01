U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Boosted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 3.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $43.61 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.