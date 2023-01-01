U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLCA. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $946.38 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

Insider Activity

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $418.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,844.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,934,000 after acquiring an additional 107,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after purchasing an additional 422,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 392,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 269,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,153,000 after purchasing an additional 198,037 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

