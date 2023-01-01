UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 7,480,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,717,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after buying an additional 402,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $18.67 on Friday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.