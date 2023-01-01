Ultra Price Reaches $0.18 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $55.25 million and $423,330.57 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,559.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.58 or 0.00583248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00248570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037667 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059910 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18034223 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $428,148.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

