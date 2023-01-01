UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $117,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,223 shares of company stock worth $424,330. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMB Financial Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $368.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 26.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

