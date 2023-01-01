Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC remained flat at $20.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.16 and a beta of 1.11. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $148.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.87 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Electronics

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.