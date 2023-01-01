USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires 10,720 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

CTRA opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

