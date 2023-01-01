USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 281,883.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $52,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $63,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

