USA Financial Portformulas Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 139.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 53.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $279.54 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.14 and its 200 day moving average is $279.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

