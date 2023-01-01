USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 25,247.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Cigna comprises 2.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CI opened at $331.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.37. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.16 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

