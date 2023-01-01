USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 101,930.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.9% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.89 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.