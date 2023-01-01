USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $174,000 Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CSL opened at $235.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.31 and a 200-day moving average of $268.83. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.