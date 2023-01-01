USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.7% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 44.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 95,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 876,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,837,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,663,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.59 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

