USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $116,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,937 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.