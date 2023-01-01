USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $239,000 Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 878,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 819,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 807,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 678,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $946,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 573,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,767,526.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $946,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,756 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.25. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

