USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $94,000 Investment in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 68.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 285,104 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 539,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 61,169 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on International Money Express from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.35 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at International Money Express

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $559,311.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Money Express Profile

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

