USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases 2,060 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for about 4.8% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

