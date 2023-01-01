USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $193,000 Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,436,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,894 shares of company stock worth $1,411,103. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $38.40.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

