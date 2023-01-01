Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 253,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 76,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VEA stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

