Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Boosted by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

