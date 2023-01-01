Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 915,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,928,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.