Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $203.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.