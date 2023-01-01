Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.80. The stock had a trading volume of 612,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

