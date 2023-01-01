Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $195.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

