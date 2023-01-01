Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $191.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

