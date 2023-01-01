Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $551.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.94 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.19-$4.19 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.13.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $161.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.63 and its 200-day moving average is $185.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.