Verge Price Tops $0.0027 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $44.35 million and approximately $274,671.07 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,616.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00427923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021133 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00895306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00094845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00585362 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00249557 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

