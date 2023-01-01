Verge (XVG) 1-Day Volume Tops $263,125.45

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. Verge has a market cap of $44.44 million and approximately $263,125.45 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,631.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00426565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00894887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00094930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00582806 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00248407 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

