Verity & Verity LLC Decreases Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,074,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after buying an additional 112,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,694,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.76. 120,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

