Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. 839,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

