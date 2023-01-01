Verity & Verity LLC Has $10.30 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the period. BCE makes up approximately 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in BCE by 0.5% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 286,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,284,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in BCE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Price Performance

BCE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

