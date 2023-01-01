Verity & Verity LLC Has $13.18 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy makes up about 2.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC owned 0.18% of OGE Energy worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 253,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 35,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 41.6% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,943,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 826,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,017. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

