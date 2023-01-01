Verity & Verity LLC Has $16.14 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.89. 2,858,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.