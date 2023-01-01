Verity & Verity LLC Makes New Investment in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,004,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 416.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 74,253 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.10 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 32.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

