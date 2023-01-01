Verity & Verity LLC Sells 121,884 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 121,884 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,030,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,430,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

