Vertcoin Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and $27,230.38 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,572.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00424373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021202 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00887820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00094723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00583032 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00248652 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,795,447 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.