Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.31 billion-$6.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.45 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

VSCO stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.73.

Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

