VIDT Datalink Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $381,821.52 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and $381,821.52 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00462621 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.45 or 0.02924779 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,913.43 or 0.29603002 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

