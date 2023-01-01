Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 999,000 shares of company stock worth $33,943,190. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,547,000 after buying an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,932,000 after buying an additional 38,611 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,214,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 85,918 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,450,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

