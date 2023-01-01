Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $74.60 million and $5.36 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $2.74 or 0.00016543 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037194 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005996 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018132 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00226760 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.67831452 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,298,342.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

