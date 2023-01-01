W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $556.25. 177,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.49.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

