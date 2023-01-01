Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 47.5% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $141.79. 3,835,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,798,265. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

