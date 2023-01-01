WazirX (WRX) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

WazirX (WRX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $51.49 million and $226,801.49 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

